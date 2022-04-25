Saskatoon police charge 3 teens with 2nd-degree murder after weekend shooting

Police in Saskatoon have charged three teenage boys with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting on Sunday morning.

Police say a 27-year old man flagged them down police 6:30 a.m. CST on Sunday and told them he had been shot at the 200 block of Avenue O South in the West Industrial area, south of St. Paul's Hospital.

The man, whom police have now identified as Shedane Favel, died in hospital.

In a news release late Sunday night, police said three teenaged boys had been charged in connection to the crime, aged 13, 14 and 16. The accused cannot be named because of their age.

The accused will make their first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday morning.

Officers from several enforcement agencies, including the serious assault unit and major crime section are investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.