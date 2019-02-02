Saskatoon pharmacies robbed of drugs 23 minutes apart

Saskatoon police are looking for two male suspects believed responsible for two pharmacy robberies 23 minutes apart Saturday morning.

Police say the first robbery took place at 11:34 a.m. in the 400 block of Ledingham Way.

They say two males wearing orange, construction-type overalls with an X on the back demanded pharmaceutical products.

Police say the suspects were given those items by staff and then fled the scene.

At 11:57 a.m., two males wearing similar attire entered a business in the 200 block of Primrose Drive and demanded pharmaceutical products from that location.

After staff complied with the demand, the suspects fled the scene in a black sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.