Saskatoon pair charged for alleged forced meth injection: Stanley Mission RCMP

Stanley Mission RCMP say two people from Saskatoon were arrested and charged after they allegedly injected a 19-year-old woman with what is believed to be methamphetamine against her will.

RCMP say they received a 911 call on Tuesday about an assault with a weapon at a residence in the community. Police found the 19-year-old woman upon arrival.

"The victim was reported to have been forcibly injected with a substance believed to be methamphetamine," the RCMP said in a Friday release.

Police arrested a 39-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man at the scene. Police found several intravenous needles and seized them, as well.

The victim was taken to hospital in La Ronge and released the next morning, police said.

The man and woman, both from Saskatoon, are charged with:

Administering a noxious substance.

Assault with a weapon.

Possession of a controlled substance.

Trafficking of a controlled substance.

The woman faced one additional charge of failure to comply with a release order.

Both were held in custody until they had a court date in Stanley Mission on Thursday. The 39-year-old woman was released and is scheduled for a June 9 court date back in Stanley Mission.

The 41-year-old man was remanded into custody until his next court proceedings on May 27.

The northern settlement of Stanley Mission is located 390 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.