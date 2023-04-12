'It was never meant to happen': Saskatoon woman speaks after charge stayed in nightclub death

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

Paige Theriault-Fisher said it was "surreal" to find out that Crown prosecutors were no longer forging ahead with the charge against her in the death of Hodan Hashi.

"I still haven't fully accepted it or understood it yet … but I'm relieved," she told reporters in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Theriault-Fisher, 22, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the 23-year-old's death after the pair got into a fight at a Saskatoon nightclub last November. That charge was reduced to manslaughter later that day.

Videos widely circulated on social media show Hashi and Theriault-Fisher wrestling on the dance floor of Lit Nightclub, located above the Crazy Cactus Restaurant and Lounge, shortly before Hashi's death.

Theriault-Fisher is seen repeatedly striking Hashi in the face and neck area. A pool of blood suddenly appears beneath Hashi, blossoming out across the floor. The women are separated, then Hashi stands and staggers a few steps before collapsing.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutors announced the manslaughter charge was stayed, stating the fight was mutual and no weapons were used.

"During the fight, the two women went to the ground and, tragically, Hodan Hashi was cut by a broken glass lying on the floor. Based on the evidence, that cut was the fatal injury that caused Ms. Hashi's death," the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

"After careful consideration, Public Prosecutions has concluded that the fatal injury resulted from an accident; there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction for the charge of manslaughter or any other criminal charge."

Family say Hodan Hashi was set to attend Saskatchewan Polytechnic to pursue studies in early childhood education. (Submitted by Hashi family)

According to Nicholas Stooshinoff, the lawyer handling the $1-million civil lawsuit put forward by Hashi's family, her loved ones are "profoundly disappointed" with the Crown's decision.

Stooshinoff said the family felt there was "ample evidence there was an unlawful act" in the death.

The Ottawa-raised woman's sister, Fartun Hashi, also posted on Twitter, saying that she was "sad, angry and outraged" by the decision.

"[Theriault-Fisher] is walking away a free woman while my sister is buried six feet. Not a murder charge, not a manslaughter charge, not even an aggravated assault charge, not one thing. This is the value of Black life in Canada," she wrote in a subsequent post.

WATCH | Saskatoon woman speaks after charge stayed in nightclub death: Saskatoon woman speaks after charge stayed in nightclub death Duration 2:18 Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, spoke to reporters on Wednesday, the day after Crown prosecutors announced that her manslaughter charge in the November death of Hodan Hashi, 23, was stayed.

On Wednesday, Theriault-Fisher was advised by her lawyer, Sharon Fox, not to delve into the details of that night, due to a connected civil court case.

Fox maintained it was self defence.

"I do firmly believe that, if the shoe was on the other foot, the Crown would have still come to the same conclusion, regardless of nationality, skin colour, creed, religion — any of the personal circumstances facing them," she told reporters.

"The facts speak for themselves, and that's what the Crown assessed this case on."

Sharon Fox, Paige Theriault-Fisher’s defence lawyer, said her client’s actions on Nov. 5, 2022 at Lit Nightclub in Saskatoon were self defence. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

'I will never be the person I was before this'

Theriault-Fisher said the situation is the toughest thing she'll ever go through in life, and passed along sympathies to the Hashi family.

"It was never meant to happen. If I could give everything back, I would take that day back," she said in between tears.

"I really do wish Hodan was with us today — and I really hope that they can heal and move forward."

Theriault-Fisher said she's learned a lot about herself.

"I'm not going to be a person who goes to bars or drinks anymore — nothing like that. That's not going to be anything that's a part of my lifestyle," she said.

"Going through something like this really changes you as a person. I will never be the person I was before this."