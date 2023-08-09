Saskatoon newcomer drowns while trying to save others in lake

A Saskatoon man drowned Saturday while trying to help others whose inflatable boat had gotten stranded in Lake Diefenbaker.

Raza Aziz, 35, had recently moved to Canada from Peshawar, Pakistan, and was a newcomer in Saskatoon.

Abdul Majeed Qureshi, a relative of Aziz's, said he recently travelled from Calgary to help Aziz and his family set up their household.

"The fact that he died in helping somebody else, died in service of humanity, that shows you what kind of person he was," Qureshi said.

"Whoever has seen him, they can't forget how charming, how helpful, how cheerful he was. May Allah bless him. He was a very nice person."

Abdul Majeed Qureshi, a relative of Raza Aziz, says Aziz was a very helpful, charming and cheerful person. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

Qureshi said Aziz had spotted three women in an inflatable boat stranded in the lake, with their paddles tangled in weeds. He said something had pricked a hole in their boat, which started deflating and caused the passengers to panic.

Without a second thought, Qureshi said, Aziz dove in. However, he drowned before he reached them.

"His feet got tangled in that weed, just like a fishing net. The ladies could not reach him," Qureshi said.

Qureshi said Aziz's burial will take place in Calgary. Aziz is survived by a 12-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

Members of the Islamic community came together Tuesday in Saskatoon to mourn Raza Aziz. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

Outlook RCMP received a report at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday of a drowning on Lake Diefenbaker, according to a police news release. Police, as well as Outlook and Elbow fire rescue personnel, began search efforts. They found Aziz's body at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service also attended the scene and ordered an autopsy. Police said their preliminary investigation indicated there was no criminality involved.

WATCH | Saskatoon newcomer drowns while trying to save others: Saskatoon newcomer drowns while trying to save others Duration 2:30 Witnesses say Raza Aziz didn't hesitate for a second when he spotted a stranded family at Diefenbaker Lake on Saturday.

Hanan Khan, whose wife was among the women on the boat, was at the scene Saturday evening.

He said Aziz was a dear friend and the two were planning on starting a business together. He said Aziz wanted to be a Canadian citizen and was "a fighter doing two jobs."

"Raza was a gem. We used to meet every other day. I have never seen a precious person like him," he said. "He came to this country with dreams. We used to often discuss our future plans."

Hanan Khan says Raza Aziz was a dear friend and the two were planning on starting a business together. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

Hanan said Aziz was a good swimmer but was oblivious to the weeds in the water.

"I saw him getting entangled and he was struggling beneath the water. He was saying, 'I am getting stuck,' " Hanan said. "I couldn't do anything. That was the last time I saw him. I can never forget that image."

Muneeb Khan, another friend of Aziz's, knew him from Pakistan.

"My words cannot do justice to his character. He was a selfless person. If there was someone whom I could trust above anything, he was the one," Muneeb said.

"He was the shoulder to cry upon. He was one of the best guys out there. I was lucky to know Raza."

Muneeb Khan says his friend Raza Aziz was a 'selfless person.' (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

Muneeb said his last interaction with Aziz was the day before he drowned.

Aziz was struggling financially and had lost some of his money when he landed in Saskatoon, Muneeb said. He started a GoFundMe page on behalf of the family and urged people to donate to the campaign.

"The world lost a hero," he said.