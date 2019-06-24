Musician returns to Sask. Jazz Festival 30 years after 1st performance for special award

It will be a sweet return to the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival for one artist, who's coming back to her old stomping grounds not only to perform, but also to accept a special recognition award.

"It's amazing because it's 30 years since my first performance that I'm going to be back at the festival," blues and folk musician Suzie Vinnick told Saskatchewan Weekend, adding with a chuckle, "I feel old now."'

Listen to Suzie Vinnick's interview with Saskatchewan Weekend here:

Thirty years ago Suzie Vinnick performed on the jazz festival stage for the very first time when she won a contest as a teenager. Since then she's been showcased many times, but this year is special. She's their 2019 recipient of the Special Recognition Award. Host Shauna Powers checks in with Suzie ahead of her performance at the festival on Friday night. 9:15

Vinnick is from Saskatoon, but is now based in the Niagara Region in Wainfleet, Ont. She first performed at the long-running jazz festival with her group The Blues Unit, after winning a contest put on by Buds on Broadway in cooperation with Saskatchewan Jazz Festival.

"It was a beautiful afternoon and I was so excited to perform with the band and probably terrified too," she recalled.

Since then, Vinnick's gone on to put out several solo albums and collaborations, and has been recognized with multiple awards, including 10 Canadian MapleBlues Awards and a Canadian Folk Music Award for contemporary vocalist of the year.

The special recognition award, presented by the Jazz Festival, is gifted to musicians who have made significant contribution to Saskatchewan's music culture, with Vinnick noting it's been rare that a female musician has been recognized.

For her performance on Friday, she'll be bringing up onto the Bessborough Gardens stage friends and fellow musicians like Don Griffith and Jack Semple, along with others with whom she's shared a connection and a love of music.

Vinnick's expecting it to be a night that brings back nostalgia about that first performance back in 1989, along with a night of connection.

"l have some dear friends there, and family, and hopefully folks that have come out to shows over the years will just come out and celebrate with me."