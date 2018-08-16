Police search for 22-year-old suspect in Saskatoon murder

Saskatoon police are looking for a 22-year-old murder suspect in connection to an incident that took place on Aug. 10.

Duran Laplante is wanted in connection with a second-degree murder charge, with police saying that an investigation indicates that Laplante got into an altercation with a 24-year-old man on the date in question.

The men know each other, police said.

Saskatoon police and Medavie Health Services responded to a report of an injured male in an apartment block in the 200 block of Fifth Ave. N. He was transported to hospital, but died from the injury.

Police say that at the request of the victim's family, the name of the deceased is not being released.

Police are asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.