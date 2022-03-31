Saskatoon mother accused of faking death, abducting child faces more charges in Canada

A Saskatoon mother accused of faking her death, abducting her child and fleeing to the United States is facing more charges in Canada.

The woman, 48, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

She was the subject of an extensive missing persons search this past summer after she disappeared in late July along with her seven-year-old child. The pair was found safe in Oregon City, Ore., on Aug. 5.

She faces seven new charges including identity fraud, identity theft, forging a passport and possession of a forged passport.

The woman was also previously charged with parental abduction and public mischief after allegedly crossing into the United States illegally.

In the U.S., she's charged with a felony count of aggravated identity theft and a misdemeanour identity theft charge.

U.S. prosecutors previously said in a request to detain her while waiting for a trial that the woman had been planning to fake her own death well in advance of her disappearance.

The woman is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Nov. 21.