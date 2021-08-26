Saskatoon man dead after fatal crash east of Alsask
RCMP from Kindersley say a 40-year-old man is dead after a crash involving an RV and a car on Highway 7 yesterday.
Highway was closed for about 7 hours Wednesday, police say investigation is ongoing
Police said an RV and a car collided on Highway 7, east of Alsask on Wednesday.
The crash resulted in both vehicles catching fire and left the driver of the car, a 40-year-old man from Saskatoon, dead.
An RCMP news release said his family was notified of his death, but no details were provided about his identity beyond his age and where he lived.
The driver of the RV sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which left the highway closed for about seven hours yesterday.
RCMP said officers from Kindersley and members of the forensic collision reconstruction unit were still investigating the incident.