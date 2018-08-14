Saskatoon man charged with making fake immigration documents

A 23-year-old Saskatoon resident who allegedly produced fraudulent permanent residency documents faces six charges.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the man sold the fraudulent documents to post-secondary students in Saskatoon and across Canada.

The man faces three counts pursuant to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and three counts pursuant to the Criminal Code.

CBSA launched the investigation in January and acquired a search warrant for the man's home on April 26.

He appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on July 25 and was released later that day.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 15.