Saskatoon homeowner fined $2,000 after gathering leads to 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19

A $2,000 fine has been issued to the organizer of a "large social gathering" in a private home in Saskatoon that led to at least 21 COVID-19 cases, the Saskatchewan health ministry says.

The private gathering had about 47 people in attendance, according to a news release.

Officials later confirmed it was a homeowner who was fined.

Under provincial rules, the limit for gatherings is 30 people, provided there is enough space to maintain a two-metre separation between individuals who are not in the same household.

The government said it is growing increasingly concerned about public and private gatherings that are in contravention of public health orders and guidelines.

Fines can be $2,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations, plus a victim surcharge.