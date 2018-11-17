Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon Hilltops make history with 5th straight Canadian Bowl win

The Hilltops lead the Langley Rams the entire game, beating them 51-28 at SMF Field in Saskatoon on Saturday.

Hilltops take Canadian Junior Football League championship in Saskatoon with 58-21 win over Langley Rams

Samantha Maciag · CBC News ·
The Saskatoon Hilltops beat the Langley Rams 58-21 in the 2018 Canadian Bowl for a record fifth straight Canadian title. (Saskatoon Hilltops/Twitter)

The Saskatoon Hilltops have made Canadian Junior Football League history with a fifth straight national championship win.

The Hilltops led the Langley Rams during all of Saturday's championship game, finishing with a 51-28 win over the Rams at SMF Field in Saskatoon on Saturday.

