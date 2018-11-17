Saskatoon Hilltops make history with 5th straight Canadian Bowl win
The Hilltops lead the Langley Rams the entire game, beating them 51-28 at SMF Field in Saskatoon on Saturday.
The Saskatoon Hilltops have made Canadian Junior Football League history with a fifth straight national championship win.
