Saskatoon Hilltops bulldoze league to claim Canadian Bowl for 23rd time

The Toppers led from start to finish in their 17-10 win for the championship game on Saturday night.

The Saskatoon Hilltops played the Westshore Rebels at Lagford, B.C., for the 115th Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) national championship, also called the Canadian Bowl.

Both teams came into Saturday's game with undefeated records for this season, and the Rebels were the defending Canadian Bowl title.

A week prior to the national championship, the Hilltops crushed the also undefeated at the time, Windsor, Ont., team the St. Clair Saints 43-0 in the national semi-final game.

Saturday's scoreboard didn't budge until the second quarter, when quarterback Trey Reider completed a deep pass to receiver Noah Flaman resulting in the first touchdown of the night.

Linebacker Matt Wist made an interception late in the second quarter, and the Hilltops went into halftime with a 7-0 lead.

The Rebels were able to rally back to tie the game at the start of the second half, but minutes later defensive linebacker for the Hilltops Reice Kack made a sack, and then later in the third, the Toppers scored another touchdown bringing the score to 14-7.

A quick field goal from Hilltop kicker Teijon Abel-Douglas bumped up the score in the fourth quarter to 17-7

Westshore made a field goal to bring the score to 17-10, but Wist stifled any hope from the Rebels and sealed the deal in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter when he made an interception and ran.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark posted his congratulations to the Hilltops on the social media site X.

"Well done Toppers, the Canadian Bowl is back where it belongs," said Clark in the post.

This was the Saskatoon Hilltops 23rd Canadian Bowl championship, and their first since 2019. The team's head coach Tom Sargeant has been with the Hilltops for 26 years.