Saskatoon Fire Department issues tickets, orders Lighthouse to fix fire safety problems

The Saskatoon Fire Department has issued multiple tickets to the Lighthouse homeless shelter and residence over fire safety violations, and has ordered it to fix the problems by the end of the month.

In a news release on Friday, the department says inspections done between April 2021 and now have revealed "a number of deficiencies that must be remedied".

Among the problems cited are 42 contraventions of the Fire Safety Act with respect to the electrical system, sprinklers, the fire alarm system, a lack of records and a lack of proper fire exits.

The non-profit was issued 14 tickets related to those fire safety issues.

Other problems, according to the fire department, include careless disposal of smoking materials, structural issues, property maintenance issues and the presence of junk or garbage.

One inspection done earlier this month found two sinks removed in a bathroom, a water heater that wasn't working, and some minor sewer backup.The water heater has since been fixed.

"We want to ensure all life safety measures are in place so that any concerns or deficiencies can be easily rectified, assistant fire chief Yvonne Raymer said.

"We don't want the issues to compound like we have seen elsewhere, so we're keeping a close eye on the building and staying on top of inspections at the Lighthouse."

The fire department says the Lighthouse has been ordered to fix the hazards by the end of January.

If the work isn't done, the department says, it might contract the work and bill the Lighthouse for the repairs.

It says the repairs that are required are "considered to be minor".