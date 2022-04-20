Controlled burn turns into uncontrolled fire southwest of Saskatoon

A controlled burn got out of hand on Tuesday southwest of Saskatoon, destroying a trailer and possibly some vehicles, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

SFD received a report of the uncontrolled fire along Highway 60 south of Valley Road just before 3:00 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters faced a large grass fire which was moving quickly due to a strong wind blowing up to 55 km/h, said SFD.

The SFD had initially sent one fire engine, two tanker units, two brush trucks and the battalion chief to the scene, but later three additional fire engines came out to help.

Firefighters from Pike Lake and Delisle were also called to help put out the fire.

"SFD's fire crews prioritized protection of structures that were in the fire's path," said the Saskatoon Fire Department in a media release on Tuesday afternoon.

"With the wind gusts, this fire is difficult to extinguish and to get ahead of at this time."

The fire consumed a trailer and potentially some vehicles, said SFD.

Warman RCMP was also at the scene of the fire.

They initially asked the public to avoid Highway 60 as well as Valley Road near Vanscoy.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Saskatchewan RCMP shared the update that the highway was now back open.

Second out-of-control fire near Saskatoon in one week

On Monday, the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to another uncontrolled fire in the Saskatoon area.

The fire on Monday also initially started as a controlled burn, said the SFD on Monday.

A large area of grass the size of a "football field" was on fire south of Saskatoon on Highway 219 at the entrance to Beaver Creek, according to the SFD.

The fire was apparently not connected to Beaver Creek Conservation Area and not part of the Meewasin Prescribed Fire Program, said the Meewasin Valley Authority.

"Any fires conducted by Meewasin requires a permit through the Saskatoon Fire Department where a plan is presented which includes where, when and how the burn will be conducted, along with considered conditions," the authority said in a news release.

"These conditions include wind speed, wind direction, days since precipitation, fuel moisture and relative humidity among other factors. Meewasin's prescribed fires are all planned and supervised by an experienced fire boss with assistance from trained staff and volunteers. The weather conditions on April 18th would have not met Meewasin's safety criteria."