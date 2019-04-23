Tuesday morning fire results in estimated $350K in damages to Saskatoon home

An early morning house fire in the north end of Saskatoon has caused an estimated $350,000 in damages to the home, according to the city's fire department.

The fire department got several 911 calls around 1:40 a.m. CST Tuesday about a fire in the Silverwood Heights neighbourhood, according to a news release.

The second storey of the house was in flames when Saskatoon Fire Department arrived on the scene. (Submitted by Saskatoon Fire Department)

Crews arrived on scene in less than four minutes. Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the single family home at 143 Nordstrum Road. The home had been evacuated and no one was injured.

Windy conditions whipped up the fire, leading to a risk of it spreading to other nearby houses. Fire crews rotated through the night, attacking the flames from outside until conditions were safe enough for them to go inside the house and extinguish the fire within.

Saskatoon Fire said it has concluded its on-scene investigation and that the cause of the fire is undetermined.