19-year-old Saskatoon diver headed to Tokyo Olympics

Rylan Wiens, an 19-year-old from the Saskatoon Diving Club, is heading to the Olympics.

COVID-19 will make competition in Tokyo different, but Wiens said he's just excited to be there.

"You don't know what exactly to expect when you get to the Games," he said in an interview.

"Training was a little bit inconsistent this year, competitions were lacking, we don't have a lot of experience in real competitions. But some of the uncertainty ... is what makes it even more exciting for this year."

Saskatoon's Rylan Wiens dives to 10m World Cup bronze medal Sports 8:51 Rylan Wiens of Saskatoon finished in third place at the FINA World Cup men's 10m platform final in Tokyo. 8:51

Wiens will compete in both three-metre and 10-metre dives. He earned his spot at Olympic trials in Toronto and has been diving competitively since age seven.

He said because he's not very muscular, it's harder for him to jump higher off the three-metre board. That's why he excels at the 10-metre dive.

"For me, I'm looking to go there and have a lot of fun, gain some experience," he said. "Overall, competition-wise, I want to come in the top 12 and make the final for the Olympic Games."

Wiens' coach, Mary Carroll, went to the Olympics in 1992 as a diver. He said her experience will help a lot.

"Overall, she's going to help me stay calm, cool, and collected in between my dives and also help me with the proper preparation at the village before I start competing," he said.

Wiens' routine in between dives serves to keep him warmed up and relaxed at the same time. He said he spends 50 per cent of the time between dives sitting still, and trying to focus. The other half is spent jogging around or exercising to get rid of the nerves.

The Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8.