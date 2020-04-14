Saskatoon crews fight stubborn fire at boarded-up house

Saskatoon fire crews battled a stubborn fire at 216 Avenue F South on Monday.

Crews got the call just before 3 p.m. CST.

Three fire engines, one rescue unit, one aerial ladder truck, one fire investigation unit and one battalion chief were sent to the scene.

When they arrived, they found a two-storey house with boarded-up windows was in flames.

Fire officials said the house was abandoned and unoccupied. It took more than an hour to get the fire completely out.

Police were telling people to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire.