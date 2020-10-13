Saskatoon's hands tied when it comes to introducing stronger COVID-19 measures: mayor
Charlie Clark says he supports a more co-ordinated approach from provincial government
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark says the city simply doesn't have the jurisdiction to expand COVID-19 measures beyond a certain level.
City council unanimously voted to make masks mandatory in city facilities and on transit at a council meeting Monday. City staff who report to the workplace will also need regular mandatory COVID-19 rapid testing starting in mid-September.
Council also asked administration to look into vaccine requirements for civic staff and access to facilities. But Clark said at a news conference Tuesday morning that logistical and jurisdictional issues come into play when it comes to implementing restrictions outside of city operations.
"We've been facing questions about this from the beginning of the pandemic. Why can't the city go out and establish public health guidelines or measures in private operations or in public operations outside of city jurisdiction?" said Clark.
"It's been very clear that those are under the provincial jurisdiction."
The city also runs into logistical problems when it comes to a vaccine passport system, according to Clark.
"We lack the data, the infrastructure and the information to somehow go alone and establish our own vaccine passport," Clark said.
He said he'll continue to voice his support of a more co-ordinated effort by the province that doesn't lead to each municipality and organization having to figure health measures out on its own.
Clark is not alone in the sentiment, according to the city's director of emergency management Pamela Goulden-McLeod, who also attended the conference. She said she'd personally welcome provincial support.
"I know our critical infrastructure partners have indicated that they would welcome direction from the province at this point, because they do not have the internal capacity to put things in place themselves," she said.
On Tuesday morning, the City of Regina also announced that it would re-implement mandatory masking in city facilities and on transit come Saturday. It plans to move toward requiring proof of vaccination for anyone entering its facilities.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?