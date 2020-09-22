Saskatchewan Health Authority warning of COVID-19 exposure at Saskatoon businesses
Three businesses affected
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of potential COVID-19 exposures at three Saskatoon businesses. A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the following businesses while they were likely contagious.
Saigon Roll Restaurant, 311 Avenue A South
- September 14 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Superstore, Confederation Drive
- September 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- September 19 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Walmart, Betts Avenue
- September 12 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- September 19 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Anyone who was at one of the businesses at the same time as the infectious individual, and had or is having COVID-19 symptoms, should self-isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange for testing. Anyone who was at an affected business and is not experiencing symptoms, should continue to self-monitor.
