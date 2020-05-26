City of Saskatoon warns residents about COVID-19 study scam

The City of Saskatoon says residents are being asked to participate in a fake online COVID-19 study.

The scam involves text messages and phone calls targeting Saskatoon residents, asking them to participate in an online COVID-19 study that appears to be administered by the city, according to a Tuesday news release.

The city's statement says it is not administering the study.

It also reminds people not to click on any suspicious text messages or web links. People should also block suspicious phone numbers and report any suspicious calls or texts, the city says.

Suspected scams can be reported to the Saskatoon Police Service online or to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The city says concerned residents who see a scam that appears to come from the city can also call a City of Saskatoon customer service representative at 306-975-2400.