Paying it forward: Store owners who got 20 masks from customer donate 5,000 more to Sask. Health Authority

After a customer walked into Melissa Gu and Joe Zhou's Saskatoon grocery store and gave them 20 medical masks for their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were inspired to do the same for others.

That led the store owners to making a far bigger donation — of 5,000 masks — to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Near the end of March, Gu said, "a young guy — I'm thinking he must be a university student — he came to our store and he gave us 20 medical mask and he told us, 'I have to catch a bus, but I saw the employee — she didn't wear the mask when she's working.'"

Gu, the co-owner of Ferr's Asia Foody, says the man didn't know the employees personally. "He's just, like, a regular return customer."

She said she was surprised the young man made the effort to donate the masks to their cashiers.

Employees at Ferr's Asia Foody now have masks to wear while they work, which were donated to them by a repeat customer. (Submitted by Joe Zhou)

"He'd [have to] take a bus, go home, come back.… It probably takes him two hours, dropping us off some medical masks to protect our employees."

The unexpected act of kindness was "really a shock.… I think it's just like a story from a book — but it really happened to our store," she said.

"It's just amazing."

Last month, prior to the generous donation from one of their regular customers, Gu had to take her son to the hospital and saw first-hand how many medical supplies they needed.

So she and her husband decided to pay it forward by trying get masks at stores in Saskatoon that they could donate to hospitals.

"My husband and I were trying to buy the mask from the local store, and we didn't find any luck. They are all sold out," Gu said.

A picture of the masks ready to go to the Saskatchewan Health Authority from Melissa Gu and Joe Zhou, owners of Ferr's Asia Foody in Saskatoon. (Submitted by Joe Zhou)

It was then the couple decided to contact a friend back in China who works at a pharmacy, who said he could help out.

That help was a shipment of 5,000 masks. After seeing on the Saskatchewan Health Authority's website that there was a need for medical supplies, including masks, they donated all 5,000 masks to the health authority last week.

"We didn't get N95" respirators — face coverings that provide the best protection against tiny particles that carry the novel coronavirus — "but we got … medical masks and donated to them," said Gu.

It’s been an eye-opening few weeks for the husband-wife duo that run an Asian food store in Grosvenor Park. First, they found out that nurses were running short of medical masks when they took their son to hospital with an eye infection. Then, a concerned customer donated masks to their store’s staff. The couple used these series of events to launch into action. Melissa Gu is one of the owners of Ferr's Asia Foody in Grosvenor Park. She spoke with Saskatoon Morning's Jennifer Quesnel. 6:04

While they weren't able to get the N95 masks, Gu said she wants people to know the masks they secured are of good quality.

Their friend, she says, knows "the quality of the mask. He doesn't want people worried … [about] getting sick because of wearing the not good mask."

Some of the 5,000 masks donated to the Saskatchewan Health Authority by Melissa Gu and Joe Zhou. They got the masks from a friend who works at a pharmacy in China. (Submitted by Joe Zhou)

Gu said that it is important for her to help the nurses and doctors working on the front-line during the coronavirus pandemic any way they can.

If a health-care worker "can work two more days wearing the masks we gave to them, they could be safer for two more days," Gu said.

"We just hope someone who is working the front line, they have the proper protection."