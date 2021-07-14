Members of the Saskatoon's Eastview community, home to a Muslim man who was allegedly stabbed and beaten in June, gathered on Tuesday in a expression of solidarity with the man and condemn racism.

Muhammad Kashif said he was attacked at about 5:30 a.m. CST on June 25 near his home in Eastview. He says he was stabbed, had a portion of his beard cut off and was knocked unconscious by at least two attackers. It took 14 stitches to close the stab wound on Kashif's arm.

Muhammad Kashif needed 14 stitches to close a wound on his arm after an alleged attack Friday morning in Saskatoon. (Submitted by Muhammad Kashif)

More than 100 community members and supporters drew up signs at James Anderson Park and walked around the park in a march of solidarity. Caitlin Grant, one of the three organizers, said that they were "disturbed" to hear of the racially-motivated attack in their community and felt they needed to respond.

"We just hoped that it would be something that would show everyone in our community that we don't tolerate hate here and we want everyone to be safe and welcome and celebrated and feel like they belong," Grant said.

They have received donations for the cause which they say will be directed toward appropriate organizations.

From left to right: Event organizers Caitlin Grant, Laurel Lindgren, Michelle Lee-Klaassen felt compelled to respond after Muhammad Kashif (right, in chair) was brutally attacked in the Eastview community. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Kashif was also at the event. He said it's been tough the past few weeks, especially for his kids who have been scared since he was attacked. Kashif said it makes him feel better to see all the support, but what he wants is for everyone to live in harmony regardless of their backgrounds.

"My message is no more hate. We can [all] stay under one roof," Kashif said.

Rizwan Qureshi said he doesn't live in Eastview, but owns businesses in the area and wanted to show his support. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Rizwan Qureshi said he's known Kashif for a while and while he's not from Eastview he came out to show his support.

"This walk is all about ... we need to live together … there's no place for hate here," he said.

Supporters of all ages drew up signs and displayed them as they looped around James Anderson Park. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Islamophobic attack one of several in Canada

In the past month, Kashif's experience is one of several attacks on members of the Muslim community that has made headlines.

Four people were killed in a vehicle attack in London, Ontario, that police say was hate-motivated and two Muslim women were attacked in St. Albert, Alberta.

On Friday, MP Bardish Chagger announced a National Summit on Islamophobia that would happen on July 22. In a press release, Chagger said it would bring together community and political leaders, academics, activists and members with intersectional identities.

"In Canada, diversity is one of our greatest strengths, yet we continue to see hate fuelled by racism and discrimination take an unacceptable toll on our communities," Chagger said in the release.