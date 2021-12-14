Saskatoon couple crafts new tradition called 'Christmas decoreconciliation'

Danny Knight and Krista Heidel had different experiences of Christmas season growing up in Saskatchewan.

WATCH| Danny Knight and Krista Heidel promote reconciliation in this cultural mash-up DIY holiday decorating video called 'Christmas decoreconciliation':

Heidel, a music teacher and design artist, was raised Christian. She remembers Advent candles being lit at church, signalling that Christmas was around the corner. On Dec. 1, they decorate the tree to the nines, then start listening to Christmas carols together.

"One year we had so many handmade ornaments that we hung them on the fake tree downstairs," Heidel said. "We called it the kids' Christmas tree."

Heidel's Christmas would culminate with a huge extended-family gathering, a traditional turkey dinner and prayers.

Krista Heidel as a kid in front of her Christmas tree. (Submitted by Krista Heidel)

A typical Christmas Tree for Krista Heidel growing up. (Submitted by Krista Heidel)

For Knight, Christmas was much more casual — focused on food and presents rather than religion. Knight, an Indigenous actor, comedian and musician, says his holidays consisted of a bit of decorating, a poorly-cooked turkey and ham dinner, and gifts from Santa for the kids.

"The first time I saw a real Christmas tree was at my buddy's house," said Knight.

Knight says his family's tree was usually small, and haphazardly decorated with a mish-mash of ornaments and popcorn wreaths. He says there was not much culture or tradition involved.

"Members of my family were forced into Christianity when they were younger," Knight remembered. "Now, they are more into celebrating the Christmas traditions."

The family Christmas tree in 2020. (Submitted by Krista Heidel)

This year, Knight and Heidel decided to start a new cultural tradition. They're calling it "Christmas Decoreconciliation". They decorated their Christmas tree using the four directions medicine wheel as inspiration and created a homemade Pendleton ribbon to wrap around the tree.

The Saskatoon couple produced a festive DIY video for CBC's Creator Network so others can follow along, have fun and learn about "decoreconcilation."

