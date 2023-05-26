Saskatoon Catholic Schools admin tells principals to keep kids away from Rainbow Tent at children's festival

An email the superintendent of education for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) sent to his elementary school principals has sparked outrage.

Tom Hickey directed the principals to keep students away from the Rainbow Tent at this year's Nutrien Children's Festival of Saskatchewan.

The Rainbow Tent will offer programming "from Drag Queen Storytime to inclusive dress up performances filled with colour and fun," according to the festival's website.

Hickey wrote to principals that "engagement and participation by our students in that particular offering would not be supported" because of the description on the festival website.

"Please be assured that GSCS schools are still welcome to attend the Children's Festival," Hickey wrote. "However we ask that you speak with the teachers who may be taking students and inform them that the Rainbow Tent shouldn't be part of their visit."

Hickey added that chaperones should also be aware of the directive.

A screenshoot of the email Tom Hickey, superintendent of education for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, sent to elementary school principles. (Submitted by Logan Roberts)

CBC News has reached out to GSCS for comment. The school district is expected to speak about the email on Friday. A spokesperson for the division said they were working to find the context around the email.

Performer says tent is about inclusion

Skylar Forsberg, one of the Rainbow Tent performers, says she's livid about the email.

"The Rainbow Tent is about inclusion. It's about showing people that we're in this together and that we're not going to back down just because some people are having a little hissy fit about some drag queens wanting to perform in the park," Forsberg said.

"It's about entertainment and coming on down and having some fun."

Forsberg said LGBTQ children attending Catholic schools need the type of support offered in places like the Rainbow Tent —something she says was missing while she attended Bishop Murray High School in Saskatoon, where a gay-straight alliance wasn't allowed.

"A lot of people in the Catholic school system are hidden and they shouldn't be hidden," Forsberg said.

"They should have those supports in those groups, and I just can't believe that the higher-ups have decided not to let those kids experience that."

Skylar Forsberg, right, is one of the Rainbow Tent performers. Fran Forsberg, left, is one is the family co-ordinator for the Saskatoon Pride Festival. (Submitted by Fran Forsberg)

Step in the wrong direction: advocates

Skylar's mom Fran Forsberg, the family co-ordinator for Saskatoon's Pride Festival, said the GSCS needs to be better.

"This is an organization that's supposed to be about love and acceptance, and that is bigotry and hypocrisy," Forsberg said.

OUTSaskatoon, an LGBTQ advocacy group in Saskatoon, said in a statement Thursday that the GSCS's directive was "deeply regrettable."

"Whether GSCS children, youth, families and staff choose to stay closeted or eventually let their light shine, much of what shapes their sense of belonging and wellbeing happens within the school system," an OUTSaskatoon Instagram post read.

"We encourage GSCS to not be a barrier but rather contribute to health and inclusion in this province."

First year of Rainbow Tent

Darcie Young, the general manager of the Nutrien's Children Festival of Saskatchewan, said this will be the first year the festival has featured the Rainbow Tent.

"It's an attempt to celebrate being inclusive and diverse," Young told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning host Leisha Grebinski.

"It's a tent that is on site to embrace as many children as possible."

LISTEN | An email from a Catholic School District superintendent has sparked controversey: Saskatoon Morning 6:15 An email from a Catholic School District superintendent has sparked controversy The internal email was sent to principals by superintendent Tom Hickey. It said that based on the description on the Nutrien Children's festival website, engagement by students in the "Rainbow Tent" site would not be supported. Host Leisha Grebinski speaks with the festival's general manager Darcie Young about the unfolding situation.

Young noted that the festival had LGBTQ initiatives in previous years. She said the festival organizers became aware of the email earlier this week.

"If you don't want to take part, you don't have to," Young said. "But we absolutely believe that every child should feel heard, loved and accepted."

The children's festival runs from June 1 to 4 at Saskatoon's Kinsmen Park.