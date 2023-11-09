Saskatoon takes cue from Regina and considers scrapping bus fare for kids

Saskatoon's governance and priorities committee passed a motion Wednesday to consider eliminating bus fare for children during upcoming budget deliberations. It's an idea inspired by a similar exemption in Regina implemented last year.

Saskatoon Transit currently charges fares of $2.25 for children aged 5 to 13. The new proposal aims to get rid of that fare.

A report from city administration in Wednesday's committee agenda said there's precedent to lean on.

"Several agencies across Canada, including Regina Transit, have eliminated child fares to make public transit more affordable and attractive to riders," it said.

Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, BC Transit and Montreal have previously moved forward with free transit, albeit with some differences in age groups.

The report said that in the first eight months after making the move, Regina Transit saw an increase of approximately 260 per cent in ridership from youth under 13 (about 81,000 rides).

"There is a tremendous benefit to having children ride free on transit. That benefit is for families and their budgets every day and being able to figure out the complex reality of transportation of families and kids," Saskatoon Coun. Hilary Gough said Wednesday.

Regina estimated it would lose $81,000 per year in revenue from child fares, according to the report but made all of its money back, partially due to an increase in adults riding to accompany kids.

Based on the most recent census data, Saskatoon has more than 47,000 residents under the age of 13, making up 16 per cent of the city's population. The city said it estimates child fare revenue for transit to be approximately $200,000 annually.

Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction for the city, said it's unknown how much of Saskatoon's revenue loss would be offset by more adult fares, but that he is optimistic.

"Based on Regina's experience, there is a strong possibility that the majority of this revenue could be recovered," he said.

Saskatoon Coun. Randy Donauer said the idea has merit, but questioned the proposed age range.

"In my time up on council, I've received requests for seniors to be exempted from transit fares, the immigrant community, the Indigenous population, post-secondary students, high school students and elementary students," he said.

The city was previously scheduled to discuss child fares alongside a comprehensive fare review, but pushed it back by at least two years, according to Gough. The committee voted to expedite it.

Mayor Charlie Clark said the review might delay the issue unnecessarily and that the city should look at making the change in 2024.

"I also feel like we've been talking about the fare review for a long long time and it's going to still take time to get there. We're behind across the country when it comes to child fares. If you just look at the report, it's clearly become a common practice," Clark said.