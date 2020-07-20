Saskatoon berry picking having a big year in Sask.

Saskatoon berry season is in full swing in the province and u-pickers seem busier than ever.

Berry farms in the province have opened their doors to customers who spread out on the fields picking saskatoons to take home.

"Our season is fantastic due to the fact that we did have a heavy crop," said Brad Hazelwanter, owner of Lotsberry Farm about 20 km south of Saskatoon.

"I think because of the COVID crisis [people] just wanted to get out of the house. And as a result we had a ton of families coming out here."

Pickers head out onto Hazelwanter's five acres during all kinds of weather.

"Pickers are pickers," said Hazelwanter. "They will pick in almost any type of environment."

'Busiest season ever'

Ol Mill Berries, near the town of Qu'Appelle, has been annother popular place to pick.

Customer-wise this has been "the busiest season we've ever had," said Donna Demyen, who owns Ol Mill Berries with her husband.

She said at least 50 cars of customers showed up on opening day.

"You usually maybe at the most have 30."

She has seen more people from Regina coming out to her farm. In addition to the increase of so-called u-pickers, Demyen said there has also been a boost in orders for pre-picked berries.

"People want berries and a lot of them have almost doubled their orders from last year," said Demyen.

Many people in Saskatchewan have been picking saskatoon berries this year. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Demyen said the trend might be related to COVID-19, as more people seem to be getting into at-home activities like canning or baking.

While their farm has a lot of berries, Demyen said not all of them are ripe yet due to the late spring. She thinks this might mean a prolonged season.

Physical distancing

Physical distancing has not been a problem for the families spreading out on the 20 acres at Ol Mill Berries.

"You can go down a row and not even see anybody," Demyen said.

At Lotsberry Farm, Hazelwanter and his team assign rows so people stay physically distant.

"We have 20 rows that are 900 feet long and 3,500 trees to pick from," said Hazelwanter.