Saskatoon beaver steals Canadian flag, makes dinner out of flag pole

A Saskatoon photographer captured his own heritage minute after he witnessed a beaver standing on guard for thee, right under a Canadian flag.

Or so he thought.

Using two branches, Mike Digout placed a Canadian flag over a popular beaver passage in the heart of Saskatoon on the Meewasin Trail.

A family of beavers are known to frequent the area so Digout thought it'd be "really cool to get a picture of a beaver with a Canadian flag."

But Canada's national animal had other plans.

LISTEN | A truly Canadian moment: cheeky beaver takes off with Saskatoon man's Canada flag

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 3:52 A truly Canadian moment: cheeky beaver takes off with Saskatoon man's Canada flag Mike Digout is known for capturing photos and videos of beavers along Saskatoon's Meewasin Trail. His work has even been featured in international news media. But his most recent video might just be the most Canadian thing you'll ever see. 3:52

A one-year-old beaver — appropriately named Spud by the local photographers because she's "the cutest little potato in the pond" — was the first to take interest.

"Spud is a really curious beaver and pays a lot of attention to photographers and human things," Digout said.

At first, Spud got under the banner, and stood straight up.

Spud's senses get the best of her, and she leans toward the branches holding up the Canadian flag. (Mike's Videos of Beavers/YouTube)

Digout couldn't believe what he was witnessing so he quickly clicked the shutter button on his camera, while filming the moment with another.

"What occurred to me immediately was the part of the national anthem that says 'We stand on guard for thee' and here this furry little beaver — which is a well-known symbol of Canada — standing straight up and actually looking like it was paying respect to the flag because she was looking right at it," Dugout said.

The moment was brief before Spud's ulterior motive was revealed.

Spud grabs hold of the branch, and runs back toward a pond — where she lives — to enjoy dinner. (Mike's Videos of Beavers/YouTube)

"She obviously recognized the smell of something she likes to eat. She leaned over, and after looking at it a few times, she grabbed one of the branches that was holding up the flag and made a run for it," Digout said.

He ran after her so the flag wouldn't end up as garbage in the pond.

"Just as I was about to take steps toward her, the flag broke off the flagpole, and she scurried back into the pond with dinner out of my flag pole."