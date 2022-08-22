Saskatoon airport getting $1.76 million from federal government for renovations

Saskatoon's John G. Diefenbaker International Airport will be receiving $1.76 million from the federal government for renovations, according to an announcement Monday.

The money will allow the airport to expand one of its aprons — where aircraft park — to create additional space for the movement of larger aircraft such as cargo planes, said Annie Koutrakis, parliamentary secretary to the minister of transport.

Koutrakis says the newly announced funding, from the government's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, will "allow this airport to continue providing Canadians with safe, reliable and efficient travel options for years to come."

The money will also go toward completing the relocation of the baggage reclaim area to allow for more physical distancing, according to Andrew Leeming, vice president of operational excellence at the Saskatoon Airport Authority.

Annie Koutrakis is the parliamentary secretary to the minister of transport. (CBC)

Leeming said the relocation project is almost complete. Previously there was a reclaim area and information booth located in the centre of the arrivals area.

"That therefore provides increased circulation for passengers when trying to find their bags, but also for if they need to physically distance from each other," Leeming said.

"At the same time, we've added new technology in the new reclaim area to facilitate the airlines in processing those claims and that puts it on our internal IT system."

The apron infill will be finished later this summer or early fall, according to Leeming.

The money announced Monday is in addition to $10.9 million provided last summer under the same federal program for rehabilitation of the primary runway and apron pavement surfaces, among other projects, said Koutrakis.