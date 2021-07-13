Saskatoon's air quality rated 'high risk' on Tuesday

Tuesday afternoon was not a good one for outdoor activities in Saskatoon.

The air quality in the city was rated a 10, or high risk on the Air Quality Health Index scale, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The city was seemingly affected by the drifting smoke coming from the wildfires in northern Saskatchewan.

According to the Government of Canada website, at-risk people such as those with heart and lung conditions should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outside.

On a scale from 1 to 10, Saskatoon's air quality was rated a 10, or high risk, on the Air Quality Health Index. (Government of Canada)

Seniors and children should also take it easy, the website said.

Regardless of the health conditions, everybody experiencing symptoms such as coughing or throat irritation should also reconsider any challenging outdoor activities, according to the government information.

Visibility is dropping in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatoon</a> this afternoon as smoke from the wildfires moves in.<br><br>Currently listed at 10 km.<br><br>Air quality is rated at 10 which is "High Risk/Very High Risk"<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wildfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SK</a> <a href="https://t.co/S556vaLF7p">pic.twitter.com/S556vaLF7p</a> —@FionaOdlum

Saskatoon's air quality is supposed to improve by Wednesday, according to the forecast, with numbers expected to drop down to five, or moderate risk, on Wednesday.

Prince Albert was also rated high risk on Tuesday afternoon. The city hit an eight on the Air Quality Health Index.