Saskatchewan·New

Saskatoon's air quality rated 'high risk' on Tuesday

Tuesday afternoon was not a good one for outdoor activities in Saskatoon. The air quality in the city was rated a 10, or high risk on the Air Quality Health Index scale, as of Tuesday afternoon. 

Prince Albert air quality also 'high risk,' federal government says

Theresa Kliem · CBC News ·
Environment and Climate Change Canada classified Saskatoon's air quality as 'high risk' on July 13, 2021. (Albert Couillard/Radio-Canada)

The city was seemingly affected by the drifting smoke coming from the wildfires in northern Saskatchewan.

According to the Government of Canada website, at-risk people such as those with heart and lung conditions should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outside.

On a scale from 1 to 10, Saskatoon's air quality was rated a 10, or high risk, on the Air Quality Health Index. (Government of Canada)

Seniors and children should also take it easy, the website said. 

Regardless of the health conditions, everybody experiencing symptoms such as coughing or throat irritation should also reconsider any challenging outdoor activities, according to the government information.

Saskatoon's air quality is supposed to improve by Wednesday, according to the forecast, with numbers expected to drop down to five, or moderate risk, on Wednesday.

Prince Albert was also rated high risk on Tuesday afternoon. The city hit an eight on the Air Quality Health Index.

Saskatoon and Prince Albert were both rated high risk on Canada's Air Quality Health Index. The air quality was much better in other Saskatchewan cities, such as Estevan or Regina. (Government of Canada)
