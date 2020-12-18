COVID-19 in Sask: 2 new deaths, 245 new cases announced Friday

Two more Saskatchewan residents have died from COVID-19, public health officials announced Friday.

One of the people was in their 70s, while the other was at least 80 years old. Both lived in the Regina zone.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province is now 107.

Public health officials also announced 245 new COVID-19 cases Friday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to date to 13,077.

Of the new cases, 53 were from the north west zone, 46 were in the Saskatoon area, 42 were in the Regina area and 28 were from the far north east.

Sixteen new cases were in the north central zone, 14 were in the north east and 12 more cases were announced in the far north west.

Seven of Friday's cases were from the south central zone, five each were found in the central west and south east, four new cases were announced in the central east, two were in the south west and one new case was from the far north central area.

Ten of the new cases have pending residence information.

A regional breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as of Dec. 19, 2020. (CBC Graphics)

Seventeen more health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total since March to 551 — though 290 of those were announced since Dec. 1.

Public health officials say 79 more people in their 20s and 30s have tested positive for COVID-19, as have another 70 people aged 19 or younger. Fifty-three more Saskatchewan residents from 40 to 59 years old have tested positive for the illness.

The total of known active cases in Saskatchewan dropped to 3,736, as another 485 people were deemed recovered from COVID-19. To date, 9,234 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Many of the recoveries appear to be in the Regina zone. On Wednesday, Regina surpassed Saskatoon as the zone with the most active cases with 1,179.

That total had dropped to 779 as of Friday.

There are five fewer people in hospital for COVID-19 Friday than Thursday, including five fewer in the intensive care unit.

As of Friday there are 121 hospitalizations, including 17 patients in critical care.

Another 3,171 COVID-19 tests were performed Thursday, pushing the total to 399,726.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is still 230.

(CBC News Graphics)

