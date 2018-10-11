Prof calls for action after 2018 sees uptick in workplace deaths in Sask.

More people died in Saskatchewan from workplace-related injuries in the first eight months of 2018 than in each of the past three full years, according to the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board (WCB).

Sean Tucker, an associate professor at the University of Regina who studies occupational health and safety, called the rise "concerning."

According to WCB, there were 27 fatalities recorded in 2017, 31 in 2016 and 32 in 2015.

As of August 31, 2018, WCB had counted 37 workplace-related deaths.

"There's something happening here," Tucker said Thursday.

He said workers lack knowledge of their rights and the province lacks a culture of injury prevention.

Tucker delivered a public lecture on the issue Thursday.

WCB says all workplace deaths can be prevented and that work-related illnesses — such as those related to asbestos exposure — and motor vehicle incidents are the leading causes of death so far this year.

Six counted from Humboldt bus crash

Six of the 37 people who died this year were staff aboard the Humboldt Broncos bus which collided with a semi last April, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

"Even if we take those six fatalities out we still are on pace for a very high number of fatalities in Saskatchewan," Tucker said.

"We're not seeing any change in the number of serious injuries. Each year in Saskatchewan there are about 2,300 and that's been a pretty steady number."

Saskatchewan's workplace fatality rate is 62 per cent higher than neighbouring Alberta, he said.

The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen in April 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

What can be done to prevent deaths?

Tucker recommended translating basic materials into languages spoken by newcomers, which is done in Manitoba and Alberta.

He also wants to see provincial employment legislation amended so co-workers can refuse to perform dangerous work on behalf of their younger, more vulnerable colleagues.

"Young people who go to work for their first job, they're inexperienced," Tucker said.

"They may not be aware of the hazards in the workplace and they have this right to refuse dangerous work, but if they don't know what the dangers are they may not know when to use that right."

Tucker said anyone looking for resources on how to be safe in the workplace can consult WorkSafe Saskatchewan, while employers can ask their local industry association or the WCB.