RCMP says death of missing Sask. woman, 74, not suspicious

Police say the death of a 74-year-old Saskatchewan woman who had been reported missing is not believed to be suspicious.

Claudette Ferguson, who was from the Wood Mountain Lakota First Nation, was last seen in Assiniboia at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Early Saturday morning, Assiniboia RCMP asked the public for help locating Ferguson.

Her death was announced by the police service at about 2:45 p.m. the same day.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but the circumstances are not considered suspicious.