Outdoor expert shares tips for Sask. snowbirds who can't fly south this year

Andrew Smith is used to a southern getaway some time during the bitter winter months of Saskatchewan, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made him hold off from buying a plane ticket.

Smith lives near Birch Lake, roughly 170 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, and typically soaks in the warmth of Mexico and Guatemala during the winter months. Smith plans on staying home this year to avoid the risk of becoming ill.

"They have an overloaded medical system and I don't really want to take my chances with it," he said.

Smith is one of many Saskatchewanians not making travel plans this year due to the pandemic, which has infected more than 40 million people and killed more than one million worldwide.

Andrea Nelson, board member with SaskOutdoors — an organization that encourages people to practice environmental responsibility during outdoor recreation — has tips to help locals enjoy the winter months.

"There are days that are beautiful in so many ways, and I find it very exciting and very interesting to just embrace it and see what each day has to offer," Nelson said when asked why she enjoys the winter season.

"We live in a place that is shaped by winter, so for us to avoid it and try just migrating or hibernating ... we miss out on half of our year. If we really accept it, and maybe move from tolerance to just the joy of winter, it can really be a wondrous season."

The Morning Edition - Sask 8:08 Snow problem! Let's head outside this winter Are you a snow lover, a snow hater or a snow tolerator? We hear from a member of Sask Outdoors about why, despite a pandemic and distancing rules, we shouldn’t dread the winter - but embrace it. 8:08

Acclimation is the key to appreciating winter, Nelson said. It's easy to stay inside when the temperature starts to dip and the wind begins to bite, but forcing yourself out into the elements allows you to get used to the cold sooner.

Hauling tuques, mittens, warm coats and long johns from storage helps, she said, because it allows someone to dress to be comfortable.

"Layer up if you're not going to be moving a lot. Layer smart if you're going to be active," she said. "As long as you avoid cotton, you're going to be ok."

Going somewhere the elements won't be as harsh, such as a wooded area that protects from the wind, can also help, she said.

"Find your spots that are near your house that are a little bit cozy," she said. "Typically, winter gives us a big signal there: the more snow that's in an area, the less wind there is in the area."

Smith, who admits he doesn't "do winter very well," hopes to do plenty of cross-country skiing this year.

He also hopes for a mild winter.