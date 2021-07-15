Saskatchewan's 2021 wildfire count already exceeds 5-year average by more than 150

Since the start of the year, there have been 367 wildfires in Saskatchewan, exceeding the province's five-year average by more than 150 fires, said officials.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), the five-year average is 209 wildfires a year.

As of Thursday, 129 fires remain active, nine of which were reported as new.

"We have been able to contain a number of fires from yesterday as well, so we get some contained, and we get some new ones," said Steve Roberts, vice president of operations for SPSA, during a briefing with media on Thursday.

"We have a mixed bag of types of behaviours and changes to those fire types."

The wildfires are spread throughout Saskatchewan's far north, four of which are concerning due to their proximity to communities.

Wildfires present direct threat to several communities

The province's biggest fire, the Lock Fire, has been burning since June 28 according to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, and grew to 23,300 hectares as of Thursday.

The Lock Fire has affected residents in the Dillion, St. George's Hill and Michel Village areas, with 58 people evacuated.

Joan Hrycyk, director of emergency and crisis support for SPSA, said the evacuees have been placed in North Battleford and Lloydminster.

The SPSA is working with the communities and Meadow Lake Tribal Council to provide emergency accommodation at hotels, food and other necessities for evacuees.

Other fires of concern include the GMB01 Fire near Grandmother's Bay, with an estimated size of 1,510 hectares, the Mule Fire near Stanley Mission, with an estimated size of 380 acres, the Stollard Fire near Stoney Rapids and Black Lake, with an estimated size of 2,260 hectares, and the Klyne Fire near Southend, with an estimated size of 500 hectares.

In addition to the impact on northern communities, the fires also have a close proximity to several highways in the north. Highway 102 is closed between Stanley Mission and Southend due to wildfires and low visibility due to smoke.

The SPSA recommends checking the Highway Hotline for any closures and updates.

Fire risk remains high to extremely high in most of the province, with extreme heat expected to last well into next week. A fire ban remains in place for the days ahead.

A smoke advisory also remains in effect throughout the province due to wildfires raging throughout Western Canada.