Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan wildfire evacuees grateful for community support but worried about their homes

Wildfires in northern Saskatchewan have forced hundreds to flee their homes in villages and on First Nations. Many of the evacuees are now in North Battleford, Lloydminster and Regina waiting to return home.

Wildfires and smoke have forced hundreds to flee from several northern villages and First Nations

CBC News ·
A Male First Nation Elder and a female First Nation community health rep standing outside a hotel in North Battleford
Elder Rodrick Apesis and community health representative Veronica Apesis are among the more than 100 hundred evacuees from English River First Nation staying at the Gold Eagle Lodge in North Battleford as a wildfire burns near their community. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

English River First Nation Elder Rodrick Apesis remains in good spirits despite a wildfire forcing him out of his home.

Apesis is one of more than 100 people who were evacuated from English River First Nation and brought to North Battleford — which is about 400 kilometres southeast of their community. 

Hundreds more have been evacuated from other First Nations and villages to North Battleford, Regina and Lloydminster because of the wildfires in northern Saskatchewan. 

"We thank everybody from the town here. I'm really grateful for what you've done for the youth here. I'm very grateful and I'm thankful,"  Apesis said.

"We have our own security here and we are doing the best that we can to help our people out, and it's going pretty good right now." 

Despite being grateful, Veronica Apesis, a community health representative from English River First Nation, said evacuees are concerned about their homes.

"This morning, they are worried. The other night, the fire was close to home — there was smoke — they were quite worried," Veronica Apesis said on Thursday in North Battleford. "They've been checking the weather. We have a lot of faith, that counts."

At 8:30 a.m CST on Friday, there were 29 active fires in Saskatchewan and six were not contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

Bryan Chartrand, SPSA's director of land operations, said the dry weather in the region and the significant size of the fires will likely keep evacuees away from home for awhile.

"It won't be anytime in the near future. We are looking at least a week-plus from now, unless we get a large rain event that is not forecasted right now," Chartrand said on Thursday.

Female family wellness outreach worker standing outside hotel in North Battleford
Geneva Kelly is a family wellness outreach worker helping evacuees at the Gold Eagle Lodge in North Battleford. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Geneva Kelly is a family wellness outreach worker helping the evacuees in North Battleford. She said spending extended periods of time away from their home community can be difficult.

"They are coping well. So far they have been in good spirits for the most part," Kelly said on Thursday.

"I think the young moms are starting to get a little distressed. You know, they have young kids to try to contain in a hotel. That can be difficult."

Kelly added that support workers have been putting activities in place so kids are monitored and they have something to keep them busy.

The Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) is helping with the evacuation efforts. 

"The tribal council provides transportation organization, hotels, accommodations, meals — and we work with both the province and the Red Cross to provide personal support and try to just get people through the challenging time of being evacuated," said Daryl Wright, MLTC's emergency response plan co-ordinator.

Wright said health, mental health, child and family services are among the supports being provided for the evacuees.

 "[We're trying to] just really do a transfer of care from what normally might occur on our reserve health system to the provincial health system," he said.

WATCH | Sask. activates its emergency operations centre to beef up its response:

More people forced from their homes as Sask. activates emergency operations

2 days ago
Duration 1:58
Wildfires in northwestern Saskatchewan continue to spread forcing people from their homes. The province activated its emergency operations centre to beef up its response. With highways closed, it's focusing on getting food and fuel into communities and helping those who had to get out.

With files from Jason Warick and Will McLernon

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Submit a news tip

now