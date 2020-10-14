GM confident Sask. WHL teams will play a shortened season

The general manager of one of Saskatchewan's Western Hockey League teams is confident the team will play a shortened season amid the pandemic, citing positive discussions with the provincial government.

The WHL, one of three leagues under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella, had originally planned to start a 60-game regular season shortly after the new year. Puck drop was delayed, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and various public health restrictions that were in place in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest in the United States.

But last week the Alberta government approved a 24-game season that will have all Alberta-based WHL teams play against each other. Alan Millar, general manager of the Moose Jaw Warriors, believes the same can be done in Saskatchewan.

"We've had great dialogue with the provincial government and health authorities on what those options look like," Millar said, adding that WHL commissioner Ron Robison is leading the discussions on behalf of the Saskatchewan teams.

"We're really just on a holding pattern in terms of getting those approvals and what our start date looks like. But we're confident and hopeful that we'll have the opportunity to play sometime late February to sometime into March."

There are five WHL teams based in Saskatchewan: the Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders and Swift Current Broncos — the last of which is usually in a division with the teams in Alberta. Last month, the provincial government earmarked $600,000 for each team to help with operations.

Depending on what is agreed upon, the teams may be able to play in their home arenas, or they'll pick a hub city and create a bubble similar to those of the NHL or NBA last season.

Ultimately, Millar is indifferent about where WHL hockey is played in Saskatchewan this year, as long as there is WHL hockey.

"We want to do whatever we can to offer some type of a season, understanding that it's most likely a development season for our players and the importance of being able to provide that to the players," he said, adding that there is uncertainty about any champion being awarded this year.

Unlike the pros, most WHL players are in high school or post-secondary. This was factored into the proposal to the Saskatchewan government, Millar said, adding that all players are registered for online classes through their home schools and there will be time carved out for academics.

Should a season be approved, fans would not be allowed in the arenas to watch games. But they will be broadcast on radio or livestreamed online, Millar said.