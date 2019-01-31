Couple arrested in Sask. wanted on 165 charges from Ontario

A couple arrested in White Bear, Sask. last month were found to have been wanted on 165 charges from Ontario and have since had 74 more added on by local RCMP.

RCMP in Kyle and Swift Current have been investigating the couple since Dec. 18, according to a news release.

It began when officers were called to the White Bear Hotel on Dec. 18. White Bear is about 70 kilometres northwest of Swift Current.

The couple was asking a room and food, but claimed they had no identification or money, police said.

Officers arrested the couple after finding out the vehicle they were driving had been stolen from Wapella, Sask.

"This was just the tip of the iceberg," the RCMP release said.

Saskatchewan RCMP have laid 74 charges against the pair, including obstructing a police officer, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime both over and under $5,000, theft from mail and fraud both over and under $5,000.

"The Kyle detachment is currently processing over 200 exhibits in relation to charges from just in RCMP jurisdiction in Saskatchewan," the press release from the RCMP read.

Regina police are also investigating recent incidents of identity fraud, possession of stolen property and the fraudulent purchase of a vehicle in relation to the couple.

The pair is also facing 165 charges from the Ontario Provincial Police for crimes in central and northeastern Ontario, including dangerous driving, fraud and possession of stolen property.

"There are possible incidents across Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario that have not yet been linked to the activities of this couple," the release read.

Both are set to appear by video in court in Swift Current provincial court on Feb. 13.