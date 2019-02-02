Weekend weather sees snowfall warnings, extreme cold warnings

Much of the province is under weather warnings on Saturday for snowfall, extreme cold, and flash freeze in the Assiniboia area. (Environment Canada)

Much of Saskatchewan is under weather warnings this weekend.

Saskatoon and Prince Albert remain under snowfall warnings on Saturday, while Lloydminster and most of the north are under extreme cold warnings.

Saskatchewan Highways said there is poor visibility on roads in the Kenaston and Saskatoon areas.

Meanwhile, a flash freeze warning has been issued for communities such as Maple Creek, Shaunavon and Assiniboia.

Environment Canada said a warm front will bring unseasonably mild temperatures to the region today, increasing the risk of freezing rain.

A fast moving cold front will move through the Shaunavon region this afternoon and parts of the Assiniboia region this evening, bringing northwest winds and dramatically dropping temperatures.