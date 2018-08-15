Province blanketed in smoke from forest fires

Most of the province was blanketed in smoke Wednesday due to forest fires across Western Canada.

Environment Canada released an air quality statement for most of Saskatchewan on Wednesday. (Submitted by Environment Canada)

Environment Canada reported poor air quality and reduced visibility in all but six northern regions in the province.

At 4 p.m. CST, Saskatoon had an Air Quality Health Index of eight, putting it in a high-risk range.

The smoke may cause cough, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath for some people, especially for children and seniors, Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

People with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can be particularly sensitive.

Environment Canada forecasts conditions to improve in the north this evening but said the hazy conditions will likely continue in the south for several more days.

Residents and visitors posted shots of the ominous skies on Twitter.