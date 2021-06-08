Sask. doctor says virtual appointments could be here to stay

Calling in to visit your doctor virtually, and avoiding the commute and waiting room, could stick around in Saskatchewan even after the pandemic.

While virtual health care was introduced early in the pandemic to abide by public health restrictions, doctors are saying the benefits could be useful as life returns to normal.

"I think virtual care is here to stay, and I think as we look at the numbers and utilization and the pros and the cons … it will continue, I'm sure," Dr. Eden Strydom, president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA), told CBC's Morning Edition.

Government has shown a fondness for virtual care as well.

"The Ministry of Health and the SMA have a joint interest in improving patient access and health outcomes through collaborative care and technology," a spokesperson said in an email.

"We are actively engaged with our partners on the future of virtual care in order to continue improving access to care for patients."

While Strydom stressed that virtual care is a useful tool for addressing small issues — and cannot completely replace in-person visits — it's been met with good feedback from patients and doctors.

It's faster, more convenient and eliminates commutes to doctor offices for minor ailments and requests for prescriptions or document.

Eben Strydom says that while virtual care is useful for small ailments and requests, in-person care is still required. (Submitted by Saskatchewan Medical Association)

When asked about offices that won't continue virtual care, Strydom said it's not something he can speak to, because his colleagues all plan to continue working with remote appointments.

How virtual care looks in the future

There were more than 1.7 million virtual appointments from March to December last year in Saskatchewan.

Shortly after virtual care was introduced, the health ministry and Saskatchewan Medical Association ratified a pilot fiscal agreement for 3,000 visits per doctor per year. That was later waived to allow for more patients during the pandemic, but that waiver ended on Monday, reinstating the 3,000-patient limit on a prorated basis.

That means any patients they've had from the beginning of the year until now are a part of the 3,000 for the year.

The provincial health ministry said that 3,000 patients in a year is enough wiggle room for doctors, noting that 86 per cent of doctors that billed for virtual care documented fewer than 2,500 visits over one year.

In an email, a spokesperson for the ministry did not specify why there was a limit to the amount of patients allowed.

The pilot program ratified in April 2020, which specified payment details and patient limits, will be reviewed on March 31, 2022.