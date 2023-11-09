Sask. raises legal age to buy tobacco, vaping products to 19

People in Saskatchewan must now be 19 years old to legally buy tobacco and vaping products, after the provincial government passed legislative changes Wednesday.

Health Minister Everett Hindley tabled Bill 147, the Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act, in the legislative assembly Wednesday. The bill raised the minimum legal age from 18 to 19 and further clarified previously existing conditions around advertising such products.

"This is an important day to address youth smoking and vaping rates in our province," Hindley told reporters at the legislature Wednesday.

The legislative changes, which will come into effect at a later date, align tobacco and vaping product restrictions with those of alcohol and cannabis.

Saskatchewan's new age limit also puts the province on par with other parts of Canada, which have harmonized the age restrictions for all four vices.

The health ministry consulted with various stakeholders and advocates, as well as Indigenous groups, to develop the bill, according to a news release issued by the provincial government Wednesday.

Youth4Change, a group that rallied with Lung Saskatchewan for tobacco and vaping regulations at the legislature last spring, also met with provincial officials on the matter, Hindley said.

"It is very prevalent in high schools and among young adults, so raising [the legal age] up to 19 will make it less accessible for those in high schools," said Lydia, a member of Youth4Change, while at the legislature Wednesday. They only wanted to be identified by their first name because they are a minor.

The bill included further details around previously existing restrictions around advertising and where people can smoke or vape. It states, for example, that no one can advertise or promote tobacco, "tobacco-related," or vaping products in public places, or places where "young persons" are allowed to be.

Lydia recalled getting hooked to vaping at 13 or 14 years old. They bought it in a shop; they weren't asked for ID.

"It affected my school life, friend life. I've noticed it affecting my lung health," they said. "It's just really important that we protect our Saskatchewan youth and that it doesn't become a continuing issue. We just don't know the long-term effects of vaping yet."

Lydia has since quit — and they say their life is better for it.