Sask. will switch to self-booking system for COVID-19 vaccination

The Saskatchewan government says a booking system is coming to allow people to make their own appointments for COVID-19 vaccination.

The province announced the change on Thursday, one day after saying the government would reach out to those eligible for vaccinations.

The CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority said Thursday the government will instead transition to self-booking for seniors eligible under Phase 1 of the province's vaccination plan in a couple of weeks.

Those 70 years old and older eligible for a vaccine are being contacted by age according to government vital statistics and health information.



That will continue until the new system is up and running, health authority CEO Scott Livingstone said. Both online and phone booking will be available.

On Wednesday, Minister of Health Paul Merriman released a statement and Premier Scott Moe wrote about Phase 1 vaccination plans on social media. Neither indicated the government would be changing its booking system.

Livingstone said the decision to move to the self-booking system was made this week.

"We had been using lists that have been generated through vital statistics and health card registration, and one thing we found out is those lists aren't complete," he said.

"We're not going to miss people. We will make sure that we don't and once you are qualified, you qualify for vaccination throughout the entire time frame, including Phase 2."