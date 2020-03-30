Saskatchewan universities decide on grading after COVID-19 disrupts semester

It's been far from business as usual at University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina over the past two weeks.

Both universities shifted to remote learning on March 16th, in response to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions laid out by the province.

And now, both have to decide how students will be graded for this unprecedented semester.

The University of Saskatchewan has come up with its answer. In a statement today from Patti McDougall, the vice-provost of teaching, learning and student experience, she says comprehensive conversations have taken place, and the university has decided it's in the best interest of students to maintain the typical grading practices already outlined for this semester.

So for the most part, grading at U of S will remain status quo. However, the statement also says the university's College of Law was approved to adopt a new model for classes completed in this term only. It says the grading model for the Juris Doctor program is still being finalized.

The University of Regina is still deliberating among its academic leaders and professors what to do. Students might be graded on a pass/fail basis, or their entire courseload could will be graded as originally set out in the syllabus — or it could choose another method altogether.