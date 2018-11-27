More training for commercial drivers should have been in place years ago, says SGI minister

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for the provincial government to introduce mandatory training for commercial drivers —​ something the minister responsible for SGI says should have already been done.

The issue of truck-driver training and road safety has been in the spotlight since the April 6 collision between a semi and bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, which left 16 people dead and 13 others injured.

The provincial government's latest throne speech indicated the government intends to introduce some kind of standardized training for commercial drivers, but specific details about what that could entail and whether it would be mandatory have yet to be shared.

In an access-to-information request, CBC obtained emails from April that showed correspondence between Saskatchewan Government Insurance officials about the benefits of mandatory driver training.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili is calling on the Saskatchewan Party government to introduce mandatory training for commercial drivers. (CBC)

"That's the way you have fewer accidents and fewer people winding up injured and dead," NDP Leader Ryan Meili said Tuesday.

The minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance said Tuesday that an announcement regarding truck-driver training is being planned for next week.

"It should have been something done years and years ago — the mandatory training, or at least standardized training, should have been done years ago, and so we're looking at what is the best way to do it," Joe Hargrave said, adding there has been a lack of training for years.

Hargrave apologized after Tuesday's question period for a comment that the 'crack research team from the CBC is working hard for the NDP again.' (Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan)

He said the government has consulted with the trucking and training industries.

Hargrave acknowledged one of the main arguments he's heard against mandatory training was the industry's difficulty with finding drivers.

"Its very hard to recruit drivers," he said.

Minister apologizes for remark

Tuesday's debate between the government and the NDP on the issue during question period in Saskatchewan's legislature became heated.

Citing the documents obtained by CBC, Meili read aloud some of the benefits to mandatory training discussed between SGI officials, asking if Hargrave would implement such training for commercial drivers.

"Yes, Mr. Speaker, I'm glad your crack research team from the CBC is working hard for the NDP again," Hargrave said in response.

The remark immediately resulted in yells from the NDP benches against the minister, including "Are you being serious?" and "fake news Joe."

"It was meant in jest against the NDP and I should have probably chosen my words a little better, but I do apologize to anyone that was offended," Hargrave told reporters following question period.