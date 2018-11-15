Sask. government says survey shows majority want consent required to enter rural land

The Saskatchewan government says its survey on trespassing laws shows a majority want to see visitors be required to get consent from a landowner prior to entering their property.

The results of the survey, which ran from Aug. 9 to Oct. 2, were released Thursday.

It asked four questions, including "Should all access by members of the public to rural property require the express advance permission of the rural land owner regardless of the activity?"

Province says 1,601 responses to survey

The province says 1,601 responses were received in total, with 1,039 in favour of people having to get advanced consent before entering someone's land regardless of their reason for entering, 515 opposed and 47 inconclusive.

"Most respondents said that the existing onus on rural land owners to post their land in a particular manner in order to prevent trespassing was frustrating and unfair, and that the burden should lie on the person seeking access to request permission," the province said in a statement Thursday.

Premier Scott Moe indicated in this session's throne speech the government plans to introduce new trespassing legislation.

"We are now in the process of updating the legislation to clarify the consent requirements for those seeking access to privately-owned land for recreational activities like hunting and snowmobiling," Justice Minister Don Morgan said in a news release Thursday.

Changes are expected to be introduced later this fall.

In the survey, the province also asked "How should permission be sought and granted?"

"There was less clarity in the responses around how such permission should best be sought and granted. Some responses advocated advance written permission, while others supported the practice of providing oral consent, or consent through posting or other signage," according to the province.

SARM in support, FSIN concerns about vigilantism

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) penned a letter to the Ministry of Justice in September, saying its member support the public needing prior consent to enter rural land, citing that RMs had brought forward resolutions in regards to trespassing laws.

SARM also told the province that trespassing fines needs to be steeper.

According to the province, people expressed concerns about hunter safety, rural crime and biosecurity when it came to trespassing.

Meanwhile others have expressed concerns. Heather Bear, vice-chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations previously said by strengthening trespassing laws, it could promote vigilantism.

The government has released the responses the survey garnered. Read them here: