Respect it so you don't lose it: access to some Sask. tourism spots depends on landowners' say-so

Rural landowners with Saskatchewan wonders on their backyards can sometimes be the gatekeepers to access, with tourism proponents saying their cooperation heightens the need for respect.

If you're planning on swinging out to Bengough's Castle Butte or Avonlea Badlands, you'll have to cross private or leased land to check out the geological wonders.

But you're out of luck if you planned to visit Beechy Sandcastles and Sunken Hill, described as a large natural sandcastle formation that resulted from the collapse of a natural gas pocket.

While the landowners have been cooperative in keeping that access open to visitors, it was their decision to close it this year, according to Tourism Saskatchewan, citing "increasing visitation and associated risks."

Calls to the landowner were not answered.

However, other tourism groups noted they relied on landowners' agreement to allow guests access to Saskatchewan's gems.

Castle Butte is among the tourism destinations in Saskatchewan that's accessed with landowners' permission, through leased land. (CBC News)

Kathy Gudnason is the chair of Bengough Economic Development and Tourism, which promotes Castle Butte, a 60 metre mound that's a relic from the Ice Age.

"What we don't want to happen is we don't want [access] taken away," she said. "We want to try to work with the owners as much as we can, so that it can remain open to the public."

Because it's wide open, sometimes people tend to take it a step further than they should. - Kathy Gudnason, Bengough Economic Development and Tourism

Sometimes, people fail to show the proper lack of respect, setting up campfires or tents, or occasionally tossing litter at the site, she said.

"Because it's wide open, sometimes people tend to take it a step further than they should," she said, noting ranchers may describe this as the equivalent to going up to someone's city property and pitching a tent on their front lawn.

Avonlea Badlands are yet another site that must be accessed through private land. (Tourism Saskatchewan)

Last spring, the group put up a sign reminding people to respect the landowner, rather than causing irritation by doing things like starting potentially catastrophic campfires.

No fences or restrictions exist around the site, allowing people to clamber inside the caves or on top of the structure, something that's rare in this day and age, she said.

"It's something that's been there for millions of years," she said. "To me, it's part of the history of the whole valley."

She hopes to see that freedom and unfettered access continue.

"That's the thing, that people respect the landowners where these attractions are, so they don't get taken away, because it would be a pity."