Saskatchewan to provide first COVID-19 deficit update, future outlook

The Saskatchewan government will provide its first update on the size of a budget deficit it says is a casualty of the

COVID-19 pandemic.

It's also the last time residents will get a look at the government's books before voters go to the polls in a provincial

election this October.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will today deliver the first quarter results for the 2020-21 fiscal year — including the updated deficit number.

Premier Scott Moe's government delivered a provincial budget in June that projected a $2.4-billion deficit it says was a result of the economic shutdowns from the health crisis.

Moe's office says today's update will factor in the latest budget figures for the Ministry of Health and the $40 million taken from its COVID-19 emergency fund to pay for supplies needed to reopen schools.

The update will also spell out the government's economic and fiscal outlook for the years ahead until 2024-25 — something left out of the June budget.