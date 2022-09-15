Saskatchewan to open bivalent COVID-19 booster bookings to older adults on Sept. 19
Moderna Spikevax bivalent booster offers protection against original strain and Omicron variant
Beginning Monday, the Moderna bivalent booster dose will be available to certain adult groups at Saskatchewan Health Authority vaccination clinics and participating pharmacies.
The Moderna Spikevax bivalent booster offers protection against both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and Omicron variant.
Those eligible include all Saskatchewan residents 70 years and older, all Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older in First Nation and Métis communities, and those in the Northern Service Administration District.
The province said it is recommended that eligible populations receive the Moderna bivalent booster dose at least four months after their last COVID-19 vaccination.
This specific shot can only be used as a booster and not as the first or second dose in a primary vaccination series, according to the province. Residents need to have completed at least two primary doses to receive the bivalent booster.
If an individual has had COVID-19, they can receive any booster dose once they have recovered.
Additional age groups will be eligible to receive the bivalent vaccine as supply is received, the province said. Expansion of booster availability will be announced in early October.
