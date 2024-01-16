Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announces 5-day countdown to more job action

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has announced a five-day countdown to more job action on Monday, Jan. 22.

No specifics of the action were announced, but STF said in a news release that details will be shared no less than 48 hours from the planned action.

In the release, STF president Samantha Becotte once again focused on class size and complexity as key issues for the union.

"We cannot solve these issues with more committees or one-off pilot projects in a small fraction of our schools. We need irrefutable commitments and long-term funding, and our best option to hold government accountable is through our collective agreement," Becotte said.

Teachers in the province held a one-day strike on Tuesday. It was the first time Saskatchewan teachers have walked off the job since a three-day strike in May 2011.